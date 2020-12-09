Free higher education offered by Graphic Era to martyr Swatantra Singh’s children

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Dec: Graphic Era has offered free higher education to martyr Swatantra Singh’s children. Today, a team of Graphic era visited the martyr’s village in Kandakhal, Pauri Garhwal. Last week, Subedar Swatantra Singh received martyrdom in Punj region of Jammu and Kashmir.

President of Graphic Era Group Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala sent a written letter to the martyr’s family in which he mentioned, “We are indebted to martyr Swatantra Singh for his sacrifice. We salute the martyr.” He declared that Graphic Era would offer free primary and higher education to his children. He also wrote that they were free to opt for any course of their choice in Graphic Era.

On the thirteen day of mourning, a team of Graphic Era visited village Udiyari, which included Director, Infrastructure, Dr Subhash Gupta, and senior administrative officer DS Rawat. The locals of Udiyari village appreciated this gesture by Graphic Era and applauded Prof Kamal Ghanshala for this contribution.