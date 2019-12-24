Free medical camp at Rishikesh Gurudwara on 29 Dec

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Dec: For more than a decade a medical camp has been held each year to celebrate the birth of Guru Gobind Singh at the Rishikesh campus of Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust. This year, the camp will be held on 29 December and, as always, will have doctors specialising in all fields giving free consultation. Medicines, pathology and radiology would all be free for the patients. Stalls serving free food are also being put up for patients and their attendants. Along with doctors from Dehradun, this year doctors from AlIMS Rishikesh will also be providing free consultation. The registration of patients will be done from 24 to 27 December at the Gurudwara in Rishikesh. Some of the renowned doctors who will be present this year are Dr KJS Sabarwal, Dr Mahesh Kudiyal, Dr Geeta Khanna, Dr Sumita Prabhakar, Dr Sanjay Saxena, Dr Ajit Gairola, Dr Col JS Rana, Dr Nisha Singla, Dr Pravin Jindal, Dr Himanshi Aggarwal, Dr Mukesh Dhanda, Dr Sachin Rastogi, Dr Giggle Rastogi, Dr SS Khambay, Dr JP Sharma, Dr Anmol Batra, Dr Vikram Singh, Dr Charitesh Gupta, Dr Pravendra, Dr Kanwaldeep Singh, Dr Rashim Prabha, Dr Deepshikha Sharma, Dr Pooja Singh, Dr Harsh Johri, Dr Archana Johri, Dr Harish Kohli, Dr Anant Johri, Dr Sukhmin Singh, Dr Rajiv Tiwari, Dr Gubinder Singh, Dr Sidhant Khanna, Dr Gautam, Dr Rajendra Garg and others. Representation of all fields like medicine, psychiatry, vascular surgery, opthomology, dentistry, general surgery, dermatology Nephrology, neurology, ENT, Pediatrics, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Gastrology, radiology, etc., will all be covered by the super specialist doctors. Breast Screening will also be done. This medical mela would also have a blood donation camp at which donors can give blood. Shri Hemkunt Trust is always proactive in serving society and has been serving all three meals free at AIIMs Rishikesh, daily, where approximately more than a lakh people are served meals in a month. The Vice Chairman of the Trust and former Chairman of the Minorities Commission of Uttarakhand, Narinder Jit Singh Bindra said that all the not so privileged should get themselves registered from 24 December and avail themselves of the services of the best doctors in the country.