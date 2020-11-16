Free tests being conducted in Mussoorie in drive against Corona

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 15 Nov: The administration is gearing up for a rise in corona infection, here. Free RT PCR tests are being conducted by the administration in all the main squares and mohallas of Mussoorie in collaboration with the Health Department.

The SDM, Mussoorie, said that free RT PCR tests are being conducted by the government. He asserted that the government wants everyone to be aware of the corona infection and get the test done. The local and municipal administrations and police were jointly making people aware on corona prevention.

He said that hotels and restaurants, along with other establishments, have been mandated to ensure physical distancing and wearing of masks along government-issued SOPs on Corona. Action is being taken against those who violate the rules.

At the same time, the Mussoorie Police is running a check on various crossings of the town and taking action against those who do not wear masks.