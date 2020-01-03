Freshers welcomed at MPG College

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 2 Jan: A freshers’ party and felicitation ceremony was organised by MPG College Students’ Association here in which the students of the second year welcomed the first year students. Students also presented cultural programmes. Along with this, drama, dance, games, etc., were also performed.

The performance by famous folk singer Reshma Shah mesmerised the audience. Earlier, the Chief Guest, Congress leader Upendra Thapli, and Municipal Chairman Anuj Gupta along with College Principal SP Joshi jointly inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

A memorandum of demands was presented by the students’ association president, Prince Panwar, and Secretary Anil, to Chairman Anuj Gupta regarding issues related to the college, such as providing books, renovation work, shortage of teachers, provision of dustbins, etc.

Upendra Thapli said that success could be achieved only through hard work. Chairman Anuj Gupta said that students should work hard to build their future by adopting discipline. He also urged student leaders to avoid partisan politics. He suggested that being positive would help them a lot and that students should be prepared to take advantage of the opportunities prevailing in the current market scenario. Principal SP Joshi wished them well for their future. He also gave the students some easy tips to build their personalities.

The programme was jointly conducted by Jagpal Gusain and Naveen Shah. On this occasion, Alumni President Ravindra Rawat, Kapil Singh, Councilor Sarita Kohli, Geeta Kumai, Darshan Rawat, Jashoda Sharma, Pratap Singh Panwar, Medh Singh Kandari, Wasim Khan, Shailendra Bisht, Manish Nautiyal, Amit Panwar, Moonkala, Vijay Bindwal, Rakhi Rangad, Pooja Negi, Kajal Negi and many others were present.