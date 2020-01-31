FRI holds seminar on ‘Extension of Forestry Research to Stakeholders’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Jan: The Extension Division, FRI, organised a Seminar on “Extension of Forestry Research to Stakeholders”, here, today. The main objective of this seminar was to provide a common platform to the farmers, stakeholders and institutions engaged in forestry and agricultural research.

Arun Singh Rawat, Director, FRI, inaugurated the Seminar and in his address said that the extension activities for dissemination of research work have to be organised keeping in view the interest of farmers, NGOs, Self Help Groups and other stakeholders. He added that effective extension activities should be carried out in coordination with all Departments.

Dr Shamila Kalia, ADG (M & Extn) Directorate of Extension, ICFRE, brought to light the strategy being adopted by all institutes under ICFRE for extension of forestry research work. Dr AK Pandey, Head, Extension Division, spoke about the extension activities being carried out in the institute. He said these were being carried out through Van Vigyan Kendras of the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and UTs of Delhi & Chandigarh. He added that the findings of forestry research were also provided through KVK & VVK Networking.

Dr Randhir Singh Poswal, ADG, ICAR, New Delhi, said that FRI and ICAR could work together in this direction. On this occasion, Dr Kinkini Das Misra, Scientist F, India Science Technology & Innovation Portal, New Delhi; Vineet Pangty, APCF, Uttarakhand Forest Training Academy, Haldwani; Dr Padma Kumar, National Medicinal Plants Board, AYUSH, New Delhi; Dr DD Sharma, Solan, HP; Professor Dr Sanjeev Kumar Chauhan, Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana; Rakesh Singh Kanyal, Assistant Manager, Farm Sector Development Department, NABARD, Dehradun; Dr AK Sharma, Officer-in-Charge, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhakrani; Dr Sunil Sah, Scientist, Centre for Aromatic Plants; Selaqui; Ajay Kumar Saini, Jyoti Gramoudhyog Sansthan, Saharanpur; Inder Singh Negi, RM, Tehri Region, UKFDC; also expressed their views on the occasion.

Dr Charan Singh, Scientist-E, Dr Devendra Kumar, Scientist-E, Ajay Gulati, ACTO; Vijay Kumar, ACF; Ramesh Singh, Assistant, Preetpal Singh, DFO, etc., helped organise the seminar.