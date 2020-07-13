Fund Scheme for street vendors discussed in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 12 Jul: Under the Prime Minister Street Vendors’ Self-Reliant Fund Scheme being run by the Central Government, a meeting was held with the Municipal Street Vendor Committee under the chairmanship of Executive Officer Ashutosh Sati at the Municipality Auditorium. Municipal Project Manager Vijay Negi represented the street vendors provided detailed information about the scheme. Negi said that under the Deendayal Antyodaya National Urban Livelihood Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor Self-Reliant Fund Scheme is being operated to provide working capital to street vendors. Under this scheme, all the street vendors will get up to Rs 10,000 for a year. Seven percent subsidy was also being given by the central government and 2 percent subsidy by the state government under the scheme. Vendors would be able to take advantage of this scheme from 1 July to 31 March, 2022.

Executive Officer Ashutosh Sati said that according to the survey of street vendors conducted during 2016-17, 152 street vendors had been identified. According to the rules of the scheme, the left out street vendors from the survey would also be given the benefit of the scheme.

Present on the occasion were Naib Tehsildar Arvind Kamboj, Bank Manager Anurag Singh, Traders’ Association President Rajat Aggarwal and others.