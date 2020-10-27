Fundamentalist Hypocrisy

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, once again, has displayed contempt for the western values that have played so large a part in the development of his sports and political persona. Khan has castigated French President Emmanuel Macron for his unequivocal response to the jihadi murder of a ‘blasphemous’ teacher. Earlier, Khan has also lectured India on secularism. This is despite the fact that Pakistan is an unashamed theocracy that functions on the most discriminatory principles against minorities, which has resulted in their almost total elimination. The Pakistan PM’s argument – similar to the one that blames victims for rape because of being in the wrong place or wearing inappropriate clothing, etc. – wants Macron not to condemn the murder for what it is, but to accommodate fundamentalist religious beliefs that go against the fabric of French political culture.

The French concept of secularism is total separation of religion and the state. It allows criticism of all beliefs, even amounting to disrespect. This is different to the Indian system, based on the ‘Sarv Dharm Sambhav’ principle, which accords equal respect to all religions and curbs words and actions that offend the believers. Unconsciously, Imran is asking for acceptance of the Indian system even while denying it in his own country. It is arguable which of the systems is preferable. Some may say that the Indian way leads to appeasement of the more radical and aggressive elements, and ends up denying the more pacifist believers the right to practice their ancestral beliefs.

Quite obviously, all beliefs in modern times should be capable of accepting rational scrutiny. In Europe and, even in the US, it is a fact that people have ‘fallen away’ from traditional religions – some claiming to be atheists, while others claim to be Deists not confined by a single way. At the same time, a substantial number continue to follow the old paths. There is the freedom to choose without being coerced either way. Eventually, if there is to be peace among communities, this liberal approach will have to be adopted. Faith leaders should be able to reconcile their beliefs with the revelations of science. If they can’t, coercive methods will only increase conflict and lead to a more uncompromising attitude from secular institutions of governance. Imran Khan’s blatant hypocrisy of institutionalised majoritarianism in his own country and demand for minority appeasement elsewhere is quite apparent and nobody is going to be taken in. It would be better if he does something to stem the growing sectarian conflicts in his own country.