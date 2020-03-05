Gairsain to be Summer Capital of U’khand: CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Mar: After reading out his budget speech in the state assembly, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat declared that Gairsain would be the Summer Capital of Uttarakhand. Sources claim that, in this regard, some BJP leaders including Karnaprayag MLA Surendra Singh Negi had urged the CM to make this announcement today. It may be recalled that former BJP State President and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, too, had in an informal chat with the media persons indicated some months ago that Gairsain could be made the summer capital of the state. Making this announcement, Rawat said that he was dedicating this announcement to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement. He added that Gairsain as the capital had been a dream for the people and many people had also participated in the struggle for this cause. Of course, the present infrastructure in Bhararisain (Gairsain) is woefully inadequate to support the burden of even a summer capital. Shortage of drinking water, lack of wide road access and other civic amenities are a major constraint. It remains to be seen, however, how soon Gairsain can become functional as the summer capital of the state!