Ganesh Joshi rubbishes Harish Rawat’s claim about mistreatment of U’khand nurse

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 May: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi today rubbished former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat’s claim that 25 nurses from Uttarakhand were being not getting proper treatment at ESI Hospital in Gurugram (Haryana). It may be recalled that Rawat had tweeted about this, claiming that 25 nurses from Uttarakhand working in a prestigious hospital had tested Corona positive and were not getting proper treatment at ESI Hospital in Gurugram where they were admitted following this infection. In another related tweet, Rawat had further claimed that these daughters of Uttarakhand were being kept together in a just a few rooms in violation of the norms of isolation and that the condition in the hospital was pathetic.

BJP MLA from Mussoorie constituency Ganesh Joshi has urged the former CM not to play politics in this respect and to verify his claims which were not true. Joshi, who is quite active on Twitter, immediately took cognizance of the tweets of Harish Rawat and he sought detailed information from Rawat in respect of this case. However, according to Joshi, Rawat had not responded to his query. Joshi also informed that he contacted the Haryana government as well as Dr Punia, CMO of ESI Hospital, Gurugram to find out about the alleged incident. Dr Punia officially informed that there are 56 corona patients in ESSI Gurugram out of which only one girl named Sugandha who was a nurse by profession was of Uttarakhand origin. Along with this, Dr Punia also informed that as per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, 4 patients were at least 6 feet away in every ward. All the safety standards are being kept in mind.

Ganesh Joshi tweeted this information to Harish Rawat and advised him not to indulge in politics during the time of disaster.

Joshi claimed that Harish Rawat had not yet responded to his tweets. Joshi demanded action against Harish Rawat for spreading “misinformation”.