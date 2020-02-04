Garhwal Post to honour 35 achievers in various fields today

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 2 Feb: Garhwal Post, one of Uttarakhand’s leading news dailies in English, which has been committed to excellence in journalism over the past 23 years, shall honour 35 young achievers from various walks of life at a function to be held in Mussoorie, tomorrow. This shall be the third straight year that Garhwal Post would honour young achievers from various walks of life.

Called the ‘Young Turk Awards 2020’, among those to be honoured for their very special achievements include Bollywood actors and directors, hoteliers and restaurateurs, entrepreneurs, artists, educationists and academicians. In addition, very special achievers in social and public service, banking and financial sectors are also among those who would be honoured at the special function in Mussoorie.

However, in addition to the young achievers, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil P Joshi and celebrated film maker Tigmanshu Dhulia will be among those to be honoured. In addition, noted actor and director Kavita Chaudhary, famous for her serial ‘Udaan’ and sister of the first woman DGP of Uttarakhand, Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, will also grace the occasion as a special guest.

Speaking to this correspondent, Editor, Garhwal Post, Satish Sharma said that the awards had been constituted to encourage and promote young talent and commitment of young people towards any particular cause.

Noted actor Abhinav Chaturvedi, who is well known for his leading roles in iconic sitcoms ‘Hum Long’ and ‘Buniyaad’ would be the Master of Ceremonies. Among those performing at the function will include the youngest of the awardees, Shekinah Mukhiya, well known Kathak exponent Simran Kapoor, and Country music star Bobby Cash along with his son, Ricky Cash. Bobby Cash is from Dehradun.

It may be recalled that noted personalities, including the then Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, then Union Minister Uma Bharati, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Prakash Pant, celebrated actor Kabir Bedi are among those who have graced the award functions in the past.