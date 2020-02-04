Garhwal Post Young Turk Awards presented to 38 achievers

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 3 Feb: Garhwal Post honoured 38 young achievers from various walks of life at a glittering function held in Mussoorie, today. Those honoured today at the 3rd edition of the Garhwal Post Young Turk Awards are young personalities who have excelled in various fields of expertise and have achieved recognition in these domains. These eminent personalities have been honoured for their special achievements in areas such as film production, acting, running hotels and restaurants, education, industry, social service, dance, painting, finance, banking, chartered accountancy, and Himalayan cuisine.

Renowned film director Tigmanshu Dhulia was the Chief Guest on this occasion, while recent Padma Bhushan awardee and well known environmentalist Dr Anil Joshi was the Special Guest.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Anil Joshi stressed that the Earth was going through a very critical phase and it was time that the present generation awakened to the perils of ignoring the need to conserve the environment. He added that nothing would be left for the future generations if the present generation did nothing to arrest nature’s destruction.

Tigmanshu Dhulia, in his speech, reminded that, at a time when the media had undergone a digital transformation, it had become a major challenge to publish daily newspapers while maintaining editorial independence. He added that Garhwal Post had been able to do precisely this, and it deserved special praise for it.

Famous industrialist and philanthropist Dr S Farooq, noted entrepreneur VK Dhawan, actress and director Kavita Chaudhary (famous for her TV serial Udaan) were also special guests at today’s function.

The programme was moderated by Abhinav Chaturvedi, the lead actor of very popular TV series like ‘Hum Log’ and ‘Buniyaad’. Famous Kathak dancer Simran Kapoor, Country musicians Bobby Cash and Ricky Cash, and young singer Shekinah Mukhiya regaled the gathering with their noteworthy performances.

The young achievers awarded today were – Hoteliers Hemant Kumar Kochar and Sandeep Sahni, Madhav Dalvi for Eco-Hospitality; restaurateurs Sumit Khandelwal and Parag Mehta; Educationists Siddharth Batta, Syed Mohammed Yasar, Harinder Singh Mann, Michelle Gardner, Tarun Jyot Singh and Gagan Jyot Juneja; Entrepreneurs Sargam Dhawan and Yashasvi Havelia; Ayush Vardhan Arya and Abhishek Joshi for Educational Administration; Ophthalmologist Dr Saurabh Luthra; Film Actor Avinash Dhyani, Film Directors Om Prakash Bhatt and Shamas Nawab Siddiqui; Cinematographer Raju Gauli; Dancer and Choreographer Harshit Gupta; internationally acclaimed Bodybuilder Bhumika Sharma; Social workers Ashish Dabral and Manoj Barthwal; Sirdar Mohammad Reza Abdullah Khan for Fitness Expertise; Priya Malik for Performing Arts, singing prodigy Shekinah Mukhiya for Music; Mountaineer Mamta Rawat for special relief work during the Kedarnath tragedy; Banker Rashmi Chaudhary; Maanas Lal for Digital Art; Manish Dora for Special Achievement in IT Sector; Pranav Rastogi for achievement in Infrastructure Development; Himanshu Negi for Products Quality expertise; Stephen Elijah Phuntsog for Himalayan Cuisine; and Ankur Gupta and Pavitra H Arora for Chartered Accountancy.