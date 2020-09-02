GEHU student Pranab Dhasmana selected for IIM Shillong

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: Graphic Era Hill University student Pranab Dhasmana has been selected to IIM Shillong. He is a final year student of BA English Honours at the University. Pranav has scored 97.72 percent marks in the CAT 2019 exam.

Pranav received calls from several renowned management institutes. He has been selected for the postgraduate programme of IIM Shillong because of his good performance in written ability test, group discussion and interview in the CAT examination. The University administration has congratulated him on this achievement.