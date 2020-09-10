Ghanshala recovering from Covid-19 infection 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Sep: Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala, founder of ace Graphic Era University is currently battling Covid-19 infection in Delhi. He has tackled the disease with a very positive mindset and has remained fit and fine despite the infection. He is in Delhi and is recovering from the pandemic infection. Already having successfully battled the troublesome symptoms and effects of the Corona during past ten days since testing Corona positive, he is now hoping to test negative after a few days when he will take up the test once again.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, he revealed that despite having tested positive for Corona infection, he had kept a positive mindset and had never felt unduly disturbed because of the infection. Since he was in Delhi when he tested positive, he decided to stay put in Delhi till full recovery and was in praise for the medical facilities in Delhi in respect of Corona. He added that he would return to Dehradun after testing Corona negative.

Ghanshala told that the medication that was given to him during the infection was very basic including paracetamol and his medical parameters were normal. He added that he kept busy while recovering with his new found passion for singing. He has also thanked all the well wishers who prayed for his speedy recovery. He further informed that his colleague and senior journalist Dr Subhash Gupta had also tested Corona positive in Dehradun but he had recovered fully and had even tested Corona negative now!

Garhwal Post family wishes a speedy recovery to Dr Kamal Ghanshala.