GOC-in-C Lt General IS Ghuman on Doon visit

Dehradun, 10 Sep: Lieutenant General IS Ghuman, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, is on a visit to Dehradun and Landour Cantt from 10 to 11 September.

During the visit, the General Officer was briefed by Major General RS Thakur, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, on operational and administrative aspects including efforts undertaken by Army in the fight against COVID-19.

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, was also present on the occasion. While interacting with the troops, the Army Commander appreciated the professional acumen and undaunted spirit displayed by all ranks in all spheres of military life. He especially lauded the efforts undertaken for care and welfare of the large Veterans fraternity of the state as well as the close coordination established with the civil administration. In view of the prevailing scenario, the Army Commander exhorted all ranks to be operationally prepared and ready for any eventuality in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.