Gov boosts morale of women frontliners

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Apr: Governor Baby Rani Maurya, today, boosted the morale of women police officers while talking to them telephonically on Friday.

She talked to SP, City, Shweta Chaubey, and DIG Ridhim Agarwal. The Governor said that Corona warriors, especially women doctors, nurses, health workers, sanitation workers and personnel of the police and administration have performed courageously and effectively in the ongoing crisis. These women personnel are not able to meet and take care of their families and children due to their duties.

The Governor expressed gratitude towards these women police officers. She sought a list of those Corona warriors who are performing extra-ordinarily well so she could talk to them personally. The Governor will encourage them and express gratitude on behalf of the people of the state.

Earlier, the Governor had talked to the doctors and nurses of Government hospitals over the telephone and encouraged them to continue performing well.

She also talked to the Vice Chancellors of Doon University, Kumaon University and Sridev Suman University. She has directed the Agriculture and Horticulture University to study the impact of the lockdown and present crisis on agriculture and horticulture. She has urged the teaching and non-teaching staff of all the universities to help the administration through community kitchens and various welfare programmes. She also directed development of online and offline study materials, considering the coming academic sessions. Scholars were urged to continue with ongoing research work as much as possible.

The Vice Chancellor of the university in Bharsar disclosed that pollination of various fruits including apples might be affected as the process of pollination had been affected. Nurseries of vegetables, medicinal herbs and flowers could also be adversely affected.