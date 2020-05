By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 May: Governor Baby Rani Maurya has expressed grief at the death of police constable Sanjay Kumar in a road accident.

In her message, Governor Maurya has said that the late Sanjay Kumar was a brave and dedicated policeman. During the ongoing crisis, he fulfilled his responsibilities as a Corona warrior with full dedication. She prayed for peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy for the family.