Gov discusses NEP with Varsity VCs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Sep: Governor Baby Rani Maurya discussed the new education policy and other matters related to universities with vice chancellors of the state’s universities at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

Governor Maurya said that universities could play a very important role in implementing the new education policy effectively. The policy emphasised vocational education and skill development. She asked every university to inform her about its action plan and the challenges faced regarding the new education policy in the coming days.

Governor Maurya added that open and distance education was important for the new education policy. She obtained information from the students about their examinations and upcoming sessions. She was also briefed about efforts made by universities regarding online education and the examination system.

Vice Chancellor of the Open University Dr OPS Negi stated that every citizen had the opportunity for higher education through distance and open education.

Vice Chancellor of the Technical University Dr NS Chaudhary said that the new education policy encourages assessment, evolution and creativity. Vice Chancellor of Sridev Suman University Dr PP Dhyani added that the NEP majorly stressed on innovation. Vice chancellor of the Sanskrit University Prof Devi Prasad Tripathi wanted Sanskrit education to be better promoted.

Vice Chancellor of Doon University Dr Ajeet Kumar Karnatak said that online examinations would be held for last year students. Bharsar University already has an established procedure in this regard on the basis of field training and thesis.

Vice Chancellor of Kumaon University Dr NK Joshi informed the Governor that last year examinations would be conducted from 14 September. Online classes had started from 17 August. Many universities reported that their examination centres, vehicles and employees were being used for the fight against the COVID pandemic.

The Governor directed her secretary, Brijesh Kumar Sant, to coordinate with DMs and administration in this regard.

Vice Chancellor of Ayurvedic University Prof Dr Sunil Kumar Joshi, Vice Chancellor of Soban Singh Jeena University Dr NS Bhandari, Joint Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sonkar and other officials were also present on the occasion.