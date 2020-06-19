Gov discusses women’s issues with senior officials

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Jun: Governor Baby Rani Maurya discussed the issues of women affected by the COVID-19 lockdown with women officers here on Thursday.

She spoke to the DG, Health, Dr Amita Upreti, CDO, Dehradun, Nitika Khandelwal, Additional City Magistrate Akansha, and SP-City Shweta Choubey. She also discussed self-employment opportunities for women and domestic violence with them.

Governor Maurya spoke about starting skill development programmes through the HOPE portal for single women and women self-help groups. She stressed on creating employment opportunities through mask making, bakery industry and other domestic products manufacturing. She directed the DG, Health, to take care of the interests of ASHAs, women medical staff and doctors. She discussed the counselling of women police personnel and safety of women in society with SP-City Shweta Choubey. The Governor said that strict action should be taken against domestic violence, and counselling and help line numbers ought to be made available. Women personnel had to take care of their families along with doing their duty.

SP Shweta Choubey informed her that call numbers on the women’s helpline had been increased in the lockdown phase. CDO Nitika disclosed that 5 lakh face masks worth Rs 60 lakhs had been prepared by women self help groups in the district.