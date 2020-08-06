Gov extends congratulations on ‘Bhoomi Pujan’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Aug: Governor Baby Rani Maurya extended congratulations on the occasion of “Bhoomi Pujan” of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, today.

While expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Mode, Governor Maurya called it a historic moment for the people of India, when a great resolve was going to be fulfilled. She said it was the dream of every person who believes in Hindu Dharma and many people had never imagined that it would come true in such a majestic way.

Governor Maurya added that people should follow in the footsteps of Ram. People could learn ethics and values in life, dedication to duty, love for parents and wife, brotherhood and welfare of people from the life of Ram.

The Governor watched the live telecast of the “Bhoomi Pujan” programme on the news channels today.