Gov felicitates medal winner Arshiya

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Feb: Governor Baby Rani Maurya felicitated Arshiya Goswami at the Raj Bhavan here, today, for winning a national level horse riding championship. The Governor said that children, particularly girls, ought to take inspiration regarding adventure sports from Arshiya’s achievements. The Governor wished her a bright future. Ten year old Arshiya studies in class five of Kashipur’s Army Public School. She has won medals in various categories at the national level. Also present on the occasion were her parents, Colonel AK Goswami and Rakhi Goswami.