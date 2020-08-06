Gov flags off vehicles carrying relief for disaster prone districts

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Aug: Governor Baby Rani Maurya flagged off vehicles carrying relief material for the disaster prone districts of Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraparyag, arranged by the Indian Red Cross Committee, Uttarakhand, at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

The Indian Red Cross Committee has also sent 10,500 face masks for the SDRF and 10,500 face masks and face shields for Municipal Corporation, Dehradun. Also, 1000 sanitary pads have been sent for the above four districts by the Raj Bhawan as per the direction of Governor Maurya.

Relief material sent by the Indian Red Cross Committee included woolen blankets, saris, towels, bed sheets, umbrellas, hygiene kits, tents, stoves, kitchen sets, etc. While appreciating the efforts made by the Committee to help people in disaster prone districts, Governor Maurya added that social organisations and people, along with the government and administration, should take initiatives to help the people in disaster prone areas. The Governor said that collective efforts be put in on rehabilitating the affected people.

Present on the occasion were Joint Secretary, Raj Bhawan, Jitender Kumar Sonkar, Vice Chairman of Indian Red Cross Committee, Uttarakhand, Dr Naresh Chaudhary, General Secretary Dr SS Ansari, Dr Satish Pingle and Deputy Secretary Harish Chandra and other dignitaries.