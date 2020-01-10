Gov interacts with women faculty members of UPES

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Jan: Governor Baby Rani Maurya said at the Raj Bhawan here, today, that women should develop their leadership capacity by engaging in social service. Women should also support and help each other. They should actively engage with important issues.

This was stated by her when 33 women faculty members of University of Petroleum and Energy Studies met her at the Raj Bhawan.

A programme, ‘Shakti’, is being run by UPES to impart training in leadership capacity building for women. It was under this programme that women faculty members called on the Governor.

The Governor said that women could face any challenge in life with family support. Women should make their own way with their will power and values. They should create a good balance between family and career.

Maurya added that being a woman was matter of pride in itself. Women should move forward in life with self-confidence and hard work.

Chairman of HERS, Sharad Mehra, Senior Director Arun Dhand, Director, HR, Monika Jain and Jaya Suri were also present on the occasion.