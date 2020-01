By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 10 Jan: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Hindi Seva Samman to senior journalists and writers on the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas. At a function organised by Mumbai Hindi Patrakar Sangh at University Campus in Mumbai, Preetam Singh Tyagi, Abhilash Awasthi, Ashwini Kumar Mishra, Pravin Jain and Harish Pathak were honoured.