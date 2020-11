By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Nainital, 5 Nov: Governor Baby Rani Maurya launched the website of the Kumaon University, today, from the Raj Bhawan, here.

She also inaugurated, online, the Varsity’s Agriculture Faculty developed on 26 acres of barren land in Krishnapur, Hanumangarhi.

University Vice Chancellor Prof NK Joshi was also present on the occasion.