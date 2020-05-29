Gov Maurya briefed on anti-COVID-19 measures in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 May: Governor Baby Rani Maurya was briefed today about the various efforts taken by the administration regarding the COVID-19 by the Dehradun DM at the Raj Bhawan, here, on Thursday. The Governor particularly reviewed the arrangement for quarantine in the district. She expressed satisfaction with the steps taken related to COVID-19, the preparedness and other arrangements in the district.

She praised all the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitary staff, police personnel and the administration for their dedicated services. Directions were issued to the DM that people’s security and convenience should be given top priority along with maintaining high level quality and standards. People living in quarantine centres are to be heard in a sensitive manner and with sincerity and helped accordingly.

District Magistrate Dr Ashish Kumar Shrivastava stated that hostels and other buildings had been arranged for institutional quarantine along with paid quarantine. Rapid tests and swab tests were being done of people coming from outside. Travel history and track records were being maintained of these people. Thermal scanning and screening were being ensured at the airport. From time to time, medical checkups were being done of the people living in quarantine centres. People coming from the red zones were being kept in institutional quarantine for 7 days and home quarantine for another 7 days. Meals were being made available thrice a day to the people living in the quarantine centres by the district administration. They were being provided fresh water bottles, also. Nodal officers have been appointed to ensure better arrangements at the quarantine centres. Emergency helpline was available at every quarantine centre.

Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant and legal adviser Kahkasha Khan were also present on the occasion.