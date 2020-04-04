Gov Maurya briefs Pres Kovind on U’khand’s measures against COVID-19

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Mar: Governor Baby Rani Maurya participated in a video-conference related to COVID-19 presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

Governor Maurya informed the President during the video conference that the lockdown is being observed strictly in Uttarakhand. The Governor said she had appealed to all the religious heads to spread awareness among the people and motivate them to organise religious functions or offer prayers only in their homes. She disclosed that all universities in the state had been instructed to promote online course material during the lockdown. The Universities have also been asked to develop necessary technical expertise in these areas.

Governor Maurya said she would hold a video conference with all the vice chancellors in this regard soon. She also claimed that farmers were being taken care of in the state. All the District Magistrates, including those of Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar have been given directions to ensure the crops of farmers were purchased.

Governor said that the Red Cross society in the state had been instructed to stay active during the Corona virus crisis. She had asked the state Red Cross unit to present the details of efforts undertaken till date by the society in the state along with its future action plan.

She also affirmed that any misbehaviour with the doctors, health workers and sanitation workers would not be accepted in the state. Necessary directions had been given to all the DMs and SSPs in this regard. The supply of necessary items, ration, medicines, etc., was being ensured in the hill areas of the state. Sanitisation and cleanliness campaigns were being organised by Municipal bodies. The Governor would review the ground situation through video conferencing with all District Magistrates next week.

Governor Maurya added that 5 camps with all facilities had been set up in Pithoragarh for the 957 citizens of Nepal stranded in India. Till now, 10 positive cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the state, of which 2 persons had been cured. People coming from outside had been quarantined. As many as 8452 persons had been quarantined in their homes and institutionally. As many as 245 members of the Tablighi Jamaat had been quarantined institutionally.