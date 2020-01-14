Gov Maurya exhorts young doctors to serve in hill regions

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 12 Jan: Governor Baby Rani Maurya said on the occasion of National Youth Day, today, that young doctors must provide their services to the remote hilly regions of Uttarakhand at least for five years. Doctors should contribute to humanity through the health services. Governor Maurya felicitated the doctors for their contribution to medical services at AIIMS Rishikesh, here, on Sunday. On the occasion, AIIMS Rishikesh declared that all its faculty and resident doctors will provide services in remote hilly regions for one week every year. The Governor also inaugurated a blood donation campaign during the event. The Governor recalled that Swami Vivekanand had described service to humanity as service of God. Youngsters engaged in the medical sector could perform the best service to humanity, as they had a huge responsibility towards the nation. The poor and marginalised sections, in particular, needed to get the benefits of doctors’ services. Young people, inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekanand, could contribute to the progress and development of the country. Youths should work with positivity and enthusiasm in life, and be aware of their duties along with constitutional rights. Responsible citizens ought to also work for the environment and water conservation. A mass movement was needed against single use plastic and pollution. Governor Maurya also felicitated Dr Anuj Singhal, Prof Ravikant, Prof Manoj Gupta, Prof Sanjeev Mittal, Dr Vinod, Dr Ravikant, Dr RK Jain for excellent services in the medical sector.