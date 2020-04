By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Apr: Governor Baby Rani Maurya has extended Ram Navmi greetings to the people of the state. In her message, she has reminded that ‘Maryada Purshottam’ Ram led a life that provided guidance to all. One learned the values of truth, resolve, courage, patience and morality from his life. She has also prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the people.