Gov Maurya initiates SC model village programme

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Governor Baby Rani Maurya has initiated a programme under which at least one scheduled caste populated village will be developed into a model village in every district. This was done at Jhajhra village of Dehradun today.

On the occasion, Governor Maurya also inaugurated a smart class at Jhajhra Junior High School, as well as a building of the village panchayat constructed under the National Livelihood Mission. She had lunch with the members of women self help groups at the panchayat building. She also distributed smart phones to 35 children of the village under CSR. She has appealed to all the MPs and MLAs to provide smart phones and tablets to poor children considering the need for online education.

Governor Maurya said that all the six Anganbari Centres of village panchayat Jhajhra would be developed as model centres. Pre-school kits were distributed to 38 children registered at these Aganbari centres. The Governor also ordered inclusion of a book containing pictures of healthy daily routine in these pre-school kits. Iron tablets were distributed among 44 pregnant women of the village panchayat. Sanitary napkins and iron tablets were given to girls.

The Governor directed that smart classes should only be used as extra help while conventional study through books should continue. She asked for translation of the smart class content into Hindi as children could understand it easily.

She said that the smart class concept should be implemented for the children of junior classes as children learn very well through pictures. The Governor also planted saplings at the school complex in Jhajhra. She inspected the colony constructed under the ‘Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana’. She also inspected the ANM centre there. She visited a pond constructed under the livelihood project and a lemongrass project undertaken by a women’s self help group. She advised using a pond as a fishery to create employment opportunities.

MLA, Sahaspur, Sahdev Pundir, Secretary to Governor, Brijesh Kumar Sant, DM Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Additional Secretary Dr Ramvilas Yadav, CDO Nitika Khandelwal and other officials were also present.