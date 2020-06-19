Gov Maurya inspects COVID-19 treatment facilities in Doon Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Jun: Governor Baby Rani Maurya inspected the arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at Doon Hospital, here, on Thursday.

She talked to the senior doctors and staff and asked about arrangements for non-COVID-19 patients. The Governor emphasised that the social vaccine was the most effective medicine for the COVID patients in the present, as compassion and affection could cure them.

Governor Maurya also spoke to the COVID patients via video call and boosted their morale. While encouraging the female nurses of the hospital, the Governor also asked about their problems. She directed the hospital management to take care of the interests and facilities of nurses.

She also obtained information about the disposal of bio-medical waste from the COVID wards. According to the Hospital management, after carefully collecting the garbage, it is sent to the incinerator unit in Roorkee. The Governor instructed them to strictly monitor the garbage disposal.

Governor Maurya also inspected the quarantine centre established at Graphic Era University and spoke to the staff present there.

Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Principal of Doon Medical College, disclosed that a total of 391 COVID positive patients had been admitted there till date. As many as 73 patients had been admitted in ICU. Among them, 27 were corona positive and 46 patients were possible corona patients. Chemotherapy of cancer patients was being done at Coronation Hospital. As many as 115 patients had been admitted for dialysis, of which 6 were possible COVID patients. Presently 17,178 face masks, 6420 hand sanitiser bottles, 5253 N95 masks, 3628 PPE kits and 13956 Hydroxychloroquine tablets were available at the hospital. Basic life support training was being imparted at the hospital.

Senior physician Dr Mahavir Singh, CMO Dr BC Ramola, Dr NS Khatri and CMS Dr KK Tamta were present on the occasion.