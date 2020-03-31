Gov Maurya interacts with staff of hospitals

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Mar: Governor Baby Rani Maurya today obtained information over the phone on arrangements made regarding testing and treatment of COVID-19 in three hospitals of the state. She also talked to doctors, nurses and laboratory superintendents directly. She

asked about the health, progress and well being of COVID-19 patients. The Governor said that the contribution of doctors, nurses and para medical staff was very important in the presentscenario. The Governor talked to Dr Anita Rawat of the pathological

laboratory of Government Sushila Tiwari Hospital,

Haldwani, Rameshwari Negi, Assistant Nursing Superintendent of Doon Hospital, and Captain (Dr) Yugank Gupta of Military Hospital. The Governor said

the Government is taking every possible step to fight against COVID-19. Every member of society ought to cooperate in this effort. Governor Maurya has also

decided to contribute a month’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund. She appealed to the people to cooperate with the state and central governments as much as possible.