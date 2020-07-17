Gov Maurya presents medical plants to rural women

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Jul: Governor Baby Rani Maurya distributed plants of turmeric, aloe vera, tulsi, lemon grass and giloy to rural women on the occasion of the Harela Festival at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

The Governor said that these five plants should be planted in every house. She also planted saplings in the Raj Bhawan compound.

She also announced that she would invite rural women to Raj Bhawan for interaction with them regarding self-employment, organic farming and rural economy when the situation normalises.

In her address, she said that Harela is a festival of environmental conservation attached with the traditions and folk culture of Uttarakhand. She particularly favoured the planting of medicinal plants, underlining that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, these traditional medicinal plants had gained greater importance.

She added that rural and urban women should generate awareness about medicinal plants and use them.

The ‘Valley Culture’ organisation and UNESCO Club distributed 500 plants among rural women at the programme.

Cabinet minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat said that people’s participation was very important in environmental and forest conservation. Dr Anil Joshi said that women of the state played a very important role in environmental conservation and controlling migration.

Principal Forest Conservator Jairaj, Chief Forest Conservator, Garhwal, Sushant Patnaik, Vaidya Shikha of Valley Culture, Dr Rajeev Sharma of UNESCO Club, officials of the forest department and rural women were present on the occasion.