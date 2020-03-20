Gov Maurya reviews measures taken on containing Corona Virus

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 18 Mar: Governor Baby Rani Maurya updated herself on the steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, here, today. She was briefed by Secretary, Health, Nitesh Jha and Secretary, Disaster Management, S Murugeshan at the Raj Bhawan.

Governor Maurya said that efforts taken to create awareness on the corona virus were particularly important. She appealed to the people to follow the suggestions and warnings given by the experts. They needed not to become upset due to false information or rumors, but ought to obtain information from government sources. She added that every member of society had to be serious about combating the problem and be aware of how to prevent its spread in the community. People being kept in quarantine or isolation had to cooperate with the authorities.

Governor Maurya also obtained information about the steps taken to increase the quarantine facilities. Secretary Jha told her that government had set up adequate facilities for quarantine and isolation. Four PCS officers had been deployed to manage the quarantine facilities. Steps had been taken to stop the black marketing of sanitisers and masks. A training programme had been launched to increase the paramedical staff required for the treatment and management of COVID-19. He assured there would be no shortage of doctors. Private hospitals were being consulted for their future roles. All the arrangements were in place for the treatment of infected patients.

He added that masks were only needed for persons suffering from cold and cough, or for possible patients of COVID-19, or those engaged in the treatment of infected persons. Healthy persons did not require maska.

Secretary S Murugeshan added that the Disaster Management Department was fully cooperating with Health Department. Anticipating various future scenarios, preparedness was being ensured. District magistrates had been given full authority to deal with problems.

Governor Maurya directed Secretary Brijesh Sant to ensure that visitors coming to the Raj Bhawan Secretariat would be permitted entry only when very necessary. Thermal scanners, sanitisers, etc., needed to be available at the Raj Bhawan. She also issued directions on making available hand wash soaps for the personnel working at Raj Bhawan. Senior physicians of Raj Bhawan Dr Mahavir Singh and Dr AK Singh would provide information to the personnel on necessary precautions for the prevention of the corona virus.