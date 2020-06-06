Gov plants saplings at Raj Bhawan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Jun: Governor Baby Rani Maurya planted saplings of mulberry, blueberry, common fig, bell fruit and camphor at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion of World Environment Day, here, today.

Governor Maurya said that theme of Environment Day 2020 was bio-diversity conservation. She added that the saplings planted today at the Raj Bhawan had been always beneficial for human life. People needed to understand even more the importance of plants and trees.

She appealed to people to conserve water and forest resources along with the whole of nature and maintain a pure environment. She also urged all to abide by the guidelines and precautions concerning control of COVID-19.