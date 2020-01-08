Gov presents Nutritious Food Kits to TB patients

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Jan: Governor Baby Rani Maurya presented Nutritious Food Kits for two months to the five adopted patients of tuberculosis under the TB awareness mission at Raj Bhawan, here, today. The food kits will be given every month free of cost for one year to these patients adopted by the Governor. Each kit comprises 10 kg flour, chickpea lentil, whole moong lentil, oatmeal, mixed oatmeal, mustered oil, semolina, turmeric, coriander, salt, mixed pulses, vermicelli, soya chunks and rice. The Governor directed the officials concerned to provide benefits of this scheme to more patients. She asked the patients to consume nutritious food regularly and rest during the treatment. She appealed to the people and social organisations to help the patients of TB. Present on the occasion were General Secretary of the TB Association of Uttarakhand Poonam Kimothi, Dr VC Kala, ATS Brihaspati Kotiyal among others.