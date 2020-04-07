Gov reviews work done by Red Cross

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Apr: Governor Baby Rani Maurya reviewed the work done by the Red Cross Society related to COVID-19 at the Raj Bhawan, here, on Monday. She directed the Red Cross to provide a list of district wise volunteers to the District Magistrates. She said that the Red Cross had to play an active role in awareness programmes, food distribution and other necessary services during the lockdown.

The Governor asked the Red Cross units to work more actively in Haridwar, Champawat, Rudraparyag and Nainital. She directed Secretary Brijesh Sant to ensure that all the DMs utilised the services of the Red Cross fully. The DMs also needed to cooperate with the Red Cross in its activities. The DMs would also present a report on all the schemes approved by Government of India for the poor, women and farmers during the Corona Virus crisis to Raj Bhawan.

Governor also obtained updated information from the DG, Law and Order, telephonically. She appealed to the people of the state to provide information to the administration if any relative visits their homes from other districts or outside.

The Secretary General of Red Cross, Dr MS Ansari, said that 405 active volunteers of the Red Cross unit are working in the state. Around 20,000 people have been made aware on preventing spread of COVID-19. As many as 12,099 masks, gloves and sanitisers had been distributed, while 33,366 packets of cooked food had also been distributed. A total 1210 ration kits (pulses, rice, flour) have been provided to the needy. A total of 139 units of blood had been donated at blood banks in the districts.