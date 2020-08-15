Governor greets people on Parsi New Year

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 15 Aug: Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, has greeted the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Parsi New Year. In his message, the Governor has said: “Navroz which marks the first day of the Parsi New Year, reminds us of the immortal message of Good thoughts, good words and good deeds. I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of the State, especially to our Parsi sisters and brothers, on the occasion of Navroz and the Parsi New Year. May the New Year bring happiness, satisfaction, good health and prosperity to all.”