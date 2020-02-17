Governor Koshyari hosts Reception in honour of Portugal President

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 15 Feb: The President of the Republic of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa was accorded a warm reception by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (15th Feb).

Bilateral relations between Maharashtra and Portugal were discussed at the meeting.

Minister of Industries and Mining Subhash Desai, Minister of Tourism and Protocol Aaditya Thackeray, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Principal Secretary Protocol Manisha Mhaiskar, industrialists Harsh Goenka and Dr Niranjan Hiranandani were prominent among those present.