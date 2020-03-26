Governor Koshyari to donate one month salary for Corona – affected persons

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI, 26 Mar: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today announced donating his one month’s salary for the assistance of the people affected by the Corona Virus Disease. The Governor declared that the amount will be sent to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund. According to a press release issued by Raj Bhavan, all officers and staff of Raj Bhavan will also be donating their one day salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief fund for the same purpose. Also, in response to the lockdown announced by the Prime Minister, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has cancelled all his public meetings and engagements till 14 April. The Governor will not be meeting his daily visitors during this period. Raj Bhawan today announced that the Governor will, however, meet visitors and officials in discharge of his important official responsibilities.