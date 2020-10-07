Govt admits financial resources impacted by Corona

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Oct: The state government is feeling the financial crunch at present due to the Corona pandemic. Therefore, the government has asked all the departments to look for means to save money wherever possible and be very austere in making supplementary demands. In a letter to all the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries, Secretary, Finance, Amit Singh Negi has pointed out that financial resources of the state government had been adversely impacted due to the Corona pandemic. Therefore, the departments ought to explore the possibility of meeting their additional financial expenses through appropriation of savings as far as possible before making fresh supplementary demands. The departments are required to submit their supplementary demands positively by 15 October.

Negi said that the departments ought to submit their supplementary demands only in case it was not possible to meet their exigent financial requirements through appropriation of savings. The departments have also been asked to restrict their demands to only urgent and committed expenditure, Externally Aided, Centrally Aided and ongoing pre-committed projects and works.