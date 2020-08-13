Govt contemplating funding air ambulance service for poor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Aug: Aviation Adviser of the Uttarakhand Government Captain Deep Srivastava said, today, that with the helipad facility available at AIIMS Rishikesh, air ambulance services in would be promoted in the state. With the introduction of this facility, the death rate would be reduced by timely arrival of seriously ill patients and those injured in disaster and road accidents in remote areas of the state. The state government is considering issuing a toll free or WhatsApp number to connect the common persons with this service.

Captain Deep Srivastava, who attended the related event organised in AIIMS Rishikesh, said that the government is working on a plan to connect serious patients of poor background living in inaccessible areas with air ambulance service. It is the effort of the government that the financial burden of air ambulance facility should not fall on the poor person. For this, the state government is also considering linking it to its health schemes.

He revealed that, currently, 12 companies are offering heli-services in Uttarakhand. Talks were on with these companies in this regard. He said that the main objective of the construction of the helipad at AIIMS is to save the lives of people in all of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, Professor Ravi Kant, Director, AIIMS, said that the institute is committed to providing world class health services. For this, continuous work is being done to increase the state-of-the-art health facilities at the hospital. AIIMS Heli Services Incharge Dr Madhur Uniyal and others were present on the occasion.

Capt Srivastava added that the Director General, Civil Aviation, of Uttar Pradesh had appreciated this air ambulance idea, with helipad facility in the hospital premises itself. He proposes to implement it in Uttar Pradesh as well.