Govt endangering farmers with new laws: Jot Singh Bisht

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 20 Sep: Uttarakhand Congress Vice President Jot Singh Bisht, while talking to media, here, said that the central government had passed three laws by hurting the interests of the poor farmers. The farmers of the country would face a lot of problems. The plight of farmers was before the entire country due to non-implementation of minimum support price in Bihar and Kerala. If the minimum support price system is abolished, farmers would reach the brink of starvation. By privatising the agriculture sector, it would bring an end to the public distribution system.

He recalled that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had introduced the public distribution system in the country with the aim of providing food to the poor at the start of the Green Revolution. The present Modi government was ending this system. The Congress Party would protest against these laws in the interest of the farmers and poor of the country. The decision of the Central Government to stop recruitment to government jobs from 1 July, 2020, was unfortunate, he said. After this decision, instead of giving permanent appointment on new posts, the government would give contractual appointments for 5 years. This had come as a shock to the unemployed youth of the country. With this type of order, women would have to face the most difficulties in getting employment.

There was a ban on entry into the state without a corona test, he reminded. Now, however, the Chief Minister had issued a new order that no test would be conducted for those coming for 3 or 4 days. The state government, he said, ought to demand a package from the Government of India, instead of charging the public for Covid tests. He said that these were anti-people policies of the Government of India and the State Government. He disclosed that the entire Congress party would conduct a public awareness campaign across the country to overthrow this anti-people government.

