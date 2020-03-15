Govt fully geared to deal with Corona Virus: CM

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 13 Mar: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, today, that there was no need for panic in Uttarakhand over the Corona Virus pandemic. Addressing the media here, today, Rawat claimed that the government was fully alert to the dangers and risk involving the COVID19 virus and was taking all the necessary steps to prevent its spread in the state. He said that so far not a single case of Corona infection had been confirmed in the state. However, the government was screening all the foreigners visiting Uttarakhand and those returning from other countries. He added that adequate facilities for isolation of patients and suspect cases had been set up and that adequate stock of medicines, masks and other medical equipment was available in the state to deal with any emergency. In response to a question, Rawat said the government had not yet decided to cancel the celebratory functions regarding completion of 3 years of the BJP Government. (By evening, however, this decision was taken by the Government.) The CM informed media that, at Dehradun and Pantnagar airports, more than 41,500 persons had been screened and no case of infection or suspect case of corona had been found, so far. In addition, all the persons coming from Nepal or passing through Banbasa, Tanakpur, Dharchula, Baluakot, Jauljivi, Jhulaghat, Dyura and Khatima were being screened for possible signs of corona infection. So far, 22,968 persons had already been screened with infrared thermometers and other medical equipment by special medical teams deputed there for this purpose. Rawat also stated that the state government was in touch with the Centre on this issue and had received information on those coming from or returning from China, Italy and other affected countries and had isolated about 526 such persons. Of them, 351 persons had already completed their mandatory observation period of 28 days, while the remaining 175 persons were still under observation. While 174 of them were in their own homes, only 1 person had been kept in isolation at present. A helpline number, 104, had been designated by the state for reporting any suspected cases of Corona virus infection. However, so far there was not a single confirmed case of Corona in the state. So far, 17 persons were found to be suffering from symptoms of flu and their blood samples had been sent to designated pathology laboratories. Of them, 10 persons were from Dehradun and 2 from Haridwar. Quarantine facility had been set up with a capacity of 801 persons in the state including Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh.