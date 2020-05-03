Govt offices to open from 10 am to 4 pm in U’khand

DEHRADUN, 2 May: Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh today issued directions in respect of functioning of government offices in the state during the Lockdown 3.0 with effect from 4 May. According to the orders issued, all the offices in green zone districts would function with normal attendance of Class 1 and 2 officers and with 50 percent attendance of Class 3 and 4 officials. The offices would open from 10 am to 4 pm but the Secretariat would open from 9:30 am to 4 pm. The Educational institutions would however remain closed but for official work, the offices of the educational institutions would be able to open if required with bare minimum necessary staff.

On the other hand, government offices in red and orange zone districts would function also with normal hundred percent attendance of Class 1 and Class 2 officers but with 33 percent attendance of Class 3 and Class 4 officials. The attendance of Class 3 and Class 4 officials required in offices would be reviewed after one week depending on the situation.

The Chief Secretary also directed that sanitisation and sanitation of office rooms, toilets, canteens etc be regularly carried out while the floors of the offices be sanitised at least once every day, tanks and other water reservoirs be also maintained and cleaned while all the water filters essentially be serviced.

In addition, it was directed that social distancing and sanitisation of personnel be ensured by the head of the departments and senior officers. They would be required to sanitise hands after every use of computers and other office equipment as well as to wear masks. The lunch time would be staggered so that not many people sit together during lunch time. Senior officials and pregnant ladies could only be summoned in case of unavoidable requirements. Every one entering the office would have to be essentially screened by thermal devices. Use of air conditioners has been discouraged as per the orders. No one with symptoms of cold or cough be called to the office, it was emphasised.