Govt removes stay on promotions, employees call off strike

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Mar: After several weeks of confusion and dillydallying, the state government finally the lifted moratorium on promotions which had been in place for long. Soon, the process of promotions in case of eligible employees is expected to begin in the state and that, too, without reservations. Soon after this announcement, the general and OBC category of employees announced calling off their strike on this with immediate effect. Although, in response to a question by media persons during an interaction, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today did not indicate that the government had lifted the stay on promotions, a government order was soon after issued lifting the stay on promotions which had been held up for long in the state. The general category and OBC Employees Association had been on strike since 4 March on this issue. They had been demanding immediate lifting of stay on promotions without reservations. With this, the government has managed to get a major problem resolved. Work in the state government offices had been badly affected due to strike by more than one and a half lakh employees of general and OBC category. The response of the SC/ST employees, who will be impacted by this decision, is still awaited. They had threatened, among other things, to convert to other religions if the reservation was not retained.