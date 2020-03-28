Govt to send 109 stranded in Delhi to their homes: MunnaChauhan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Mar: Chief spokesperson of BJP Munna Singh Chauhantoday informed that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had taken cognizance of 109 people stranded at various places in Delhi due to lockdown in the entire country and made arrangements for their stay in Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. Chauhan further informed that once they were put up at Uttarakhand Sadan they were medically examined and then arrangements were made to send them to their respective destinations in Uttarakhand. For this purpose, Uttarakhand State Transport Corporation buses were engaged. Chauhan claimed that whereas the whole world was fighting against the global epidemic like Corona, the TrivendraSingh Rawat Government was constantly worried about its people, they said that these 109 people of the state would be sent by different buses toRishikesh, Almora, Champwat, Tanakpur and Pithoragarh tomorrow. Chauhan also assured the people of Uttarakhand not to worry but save their lives first while informing the government of their problems which would take care of them.