Govt working toward making Agriculture Profit-Centric: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Dehradun, 19 Oct: The Confederation of Indian industry (CII) organised a Virtual Conference on ‘Water: Role of Technology towards Smart Farming’, today, as part of the CII India International Food & Agri Week 2020. The Conference aimed to understand the importance of agricultural sustainability focusing on technologies, process and data analytics enabling holistic, integrated and informed decisions.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat opined that water security could be achieved by participatory water management. It is necessary to work fast on demand side management. Smart farming and use of technology in irrigation should improve productivity in agriculture. Drip irrigation will save 50 per cent water in the country. Haryana is a good example of crop diversification, which is a big achievement. He also said that India should work towards food production for global needs and help farmers achieve good prices for their produce to boost income from agriculture.

Dr Alka Bhargava, Additional Secretary, Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, emphasised use of micro irrigation for water-guzzling crops. The nexus between water, food and energy is gradually becoming important. The focus had to be on intercropping and integrated farming systems, Dr Bhargava said.

Ranganath N Krishna, Conference Chairman, and Water Ambassador, Grundfos Pumps India Private Limited, remarked that India’s water woes would disappear if it saved at least 10 per cent of the water used in agriculture. There is need for implementation of technology, for which quality and affordability of technology, better governance, enabling policies for sustainable development had to be considered.

Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman, CII Northern Region, and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Triveni Turbines Limited, mentioned that technology like drip irrigation could play a major role in diminishing use of water in the agricultural space. There is need to overhaul, review and reassess the way in which water is used. Farmers should be incentivised in the sense that they must be given water rights which would be tradable, Sawhney added.