Graduation Ceremony of Army Cadet College 115th Course held

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Jun: The Army Cadet College is an integral feeder wing of the Indian Military Academy. The college was established with the aim to train and induct deserving soldiers into the officer cadre. A total of 50 Cadets of the Army Cadet College (ACC) Wing graduated here, today, and were awarded degrees during the presentation ceremony at the Khetarpal Auditorium of the Indian Military Academy. These degrees were conferred on the Cadets by the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Amongst the 50 Cadets, 19 graduated in the Science Stream and 31 in the Humanities Stream.

The ceremony was presided over by Lt General Jaiveer Singh Negi, Commandant, Indian Military Academy. The Army Cadet College has a rich history of training selected personnel from other ranks of all the three Services who display potential to become officers in the Indian Army. After three years of training at the Army Cadet College, the Cadets of the graduating course join the Indian Military Academy for one year for their Pre-Commissioning Training. The ACC cadets commissioned as officers have deep prior understanding of a soldier’s life and have done the nation proud through there varied achievements.

Dr Naveen Kumar, Principal of the Army Cadet College Wing, while presenting the College Report, highlighted the stellar standards and commendable academic performance shown by the Cadets of the graduating course. He also appreciated the Cadets for successfully completing the course despite the challenges faced due to COVID restrictions.

The Commandant, Indian Military Academy, in his convocation address, said, “The degree that you all have just received represents a major milestone in your career and marks the end of an initial, but immensely important, phase of your professional life.” He also said, “I would like to remind you that former Army Cadet College cadets have excelled and done us proud over the years. They have won the highest gallantry awards, the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra, passed out from the Indian Military Academy with the prestigious Sword of Honour and have risen to high ranks. These illustrious predecessors have left an excellent legacy for all of you to emulate”.

The Award Winners of the 115 Army Cadet College Wing Course are: COAS Medals – Gold Medal, Wing Cadet Adjutant Arvind Bagoria; Silver Medal, Wing Cadet Captain Shivjeet Singh; Bronze Medal, Wing Cadet Quarter Master Pawittarpal Singh.

Commandant’s Silver Medals: First in Service Subjects, Wing Cadet Adjutant Arvind Bagoria; First in Humanities Stream, Wing Cadet Adjutant Arvind Bagoria; First in Science Stream, Wing Cadet Quarter Master Pawittarpal Singh.

On this occasion, Lt Gen JS Negi also awarded the Commandant’s Banner to the Champion Kargil Company of Army Cadet College which has won it for the 5th time in a row. The Banner is awarded to the Company that excels in various competitions like Sports, Academics, Camps, Debates and Interior Economy. At the end, the Commandant complimented Brigadier VM Chaudhari, Commander, Army Cadet College Wing, and his team of instructors, Faculty Members for their diligent efforts in shaping the Cadets into potential officers. He also congratulated the parents and spouses who could not participate in this ceremony due to COVID precautions.