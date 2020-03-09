Graduation day celebration at Graphic Era Global school

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Mar: Little ones of Kindergarten of Graphic era Global School, achieved a milestone on their Graduation day. The event was organised in the campus of Graphic Era Hill University in which the kids stole the heart of the audience by performing different cultural programs.

The best thing about this program was that they offered a thanks to their grandparents, parents and their self confidence was high. Students of KG and UKG portrayed the traits of Engineers, Doctors, Teachers and sports stars through a fancy dress competition. Prof. Dr. R.C.Joshi, Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University addressed the students by saying that the future of India is in great hands and also congratulated them for such a great event.

Vice. Chancellor of Graphic era hill university Prof. Dr. Sanjay Jasola said that parents should keep a watch on their kids so there is less consumption of gadgets, and make them learn the importance of respecting every citizen. Principal, Shalini Rawat gave a brief presentation on the achievements of the school. Pro VC of Graphic Era Deemed University, Prof. Dr. H.N.Nagaraja, Registrar M.P. Singh and faculty members of the school along with the students were present.