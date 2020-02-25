Graphic Era Alumni receive Rising Star Awards

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 24 Feb: Three alumni of Graphic Era have received the rising star awards. An alumni meet was organised in Delhi and the awards were presented by Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala. The awardees included Founder Director, Digi Trans Media, Rahul Chandel, Jitendra Cheema, professional of lead technology Nagarro, and Sumit Verma, working with Ericsson India. Ankush Dhall, Director, Technology, American Express, and Amardeep Vishwakarma, Chief Technical Officer, Indian Express, were presented continuous support and engagement awards. Dr Ghanshala presented the Outstanding Contribution as Alumni award to Pankaj Aggarwal of BCA 2002 batch. Dr Ghanshala, while addressing the Alumni Meet organised at the India Habitat Centre, said that Graphic Era has grown continuously and is working on new technologies and resources globally. He told the gathering about future projects of Graphic Era such as Medical College, Central Library and Badminton Courts. He added that Graphic era would establish one more campus in Haldwani. Several pass outs of 2001 to 2019 batch participated in the meet. In this meet, caricatures prepared by Fashion and Fine Arts Departments were depicted at the meet. Uttarakhandi caps were the centre of attraction. The alumnis remembered their college days by singing songs such as Purani Jeans and Papa Kehte Hain. President Graphic Era Education Society Laxmi Ghanshala, Himani Semwal, Dr Bordolai, Dr Manish Bisht, Dr Rajesh Pokhriyal and Sahib Sablok were present on the occasion.